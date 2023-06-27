Raisi’s Iran, Sheikh Tamim’s Qatar vow to widen ties

TEHRAN- In a phone call with Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani on Tuesday, President Ebrahim Raisi signaled Tehran’s desire to boost the level of relations with Doha.

Congratulating the Emir and the people of his country on Eid al-Adha, Raisi said that Iran and Qatar have good capacities to expand cooperation due to their close views.

The two senior officials also vowed to level up regional and international cooperation with each other.

Expressing gratitude to his Qatari counterpart for efforts in advancing joint programs and agreements with Iran, Raisi noted that Iran has always emphasized improving the level of relations and expanding cooperation with Qatar, and the development of bilateral interactions will strengthen it as much as possible.

Al Thani also expressed his most sincere congratulations to the president and the people of Iran on the occasion of Eid al-Adha, and announced Doha’s readiness to increase economic cooperation and investment in Iran.

He also stated that Doha is ready to hold a joint commission for economic cooperation in the near future with regard to the good discussions and consultations that have been done in the development of relations.

Last week, during a tour to certain Persian Gulf states, Hossein Amir Abdollahian, the Foreign Minister of Iran, paid a visit to Qatar to join in a number of political meetings.

Amir Abdollahian visited Doha after receiving a formal invitation from his Qatari counterpart, Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani, who is also Qatar’s prime minister.

Amir Abdollahian exchanged views with the Emir of Qatar.

The authorities from Iran and Qatar discussed topics of common interest on bilateral, regional, and global levels.

Amir Abdollahian emphasized Tehran’s readiness for joint cooperation with Qatar to develop relations in various areas and speed up the implementation of the past agreements in economic and commercial fields.

Expressing his satisfaction with the excellent political relations between the two countries, the chief diplomat said it is necessary to increase and improve economic, commercial and cultural relations between the two countries along with the political ones.

He also called for promotion of dialogue and cooperation between the eight countries bordering the Persian Gulf (Iran, Iraq, Kuwait, Qatar, the UAE, Bahrain, Oman and Saudi Arabia) in order to create a collective mechanism with the aim of securing the common interests and security of the countries.

Amir Abdollahian appreciated Qatar's efforts and initiatives in helping to resolve regional issues and emphasized Iran's continued support for Qatar's constructive actions in this direction.