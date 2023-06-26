Raisi backs Putin in face of Wagner insurgency: Kremlin

TEHRAN- The Kremlin says Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Iranian counterpart Ebrahim Raisi spoke on the phone on Monday about the situation in Transcaucasia, the Syrian settlement, and other global matters.

The two leaders discussed opportunities for enhancing the reciprocally advantageous bilateral cooperation with a focus on ensuring the successful implementation of the current trade, energy, and transportation accords.

The Syrian settlement and measures to promote peace in Transcaucasia were other topics of discussion, according to a statement from the Kremlin.

Additionally, the Kremlin added that the Iranian president underlined his unwavering support for the Russian authorities in relation to the events of June 24 in which the Wagner group led by Yevgeny Prigozhin

launched an insurrection against the Russian government.

“The Iranian president expressed full support for the Russian leadership in connection with the June 24 events,” the Kremlin noted.

Putin also wished the Iranian government and people a happy Eid al-Adha.

The two presidents determined to maintain contact.

On the evening of June 23, several audio recordings were posted on Wagner founder Yevgeny Prigozhin’s Telegram channel.

He particularly claimed that his units had come under attack, which he blamed on the country’s military authorities. The Federal Security Service (FSB) launched a criminal probe into calls for armed mutiny.

The Russian Defense Ministry slammed the allegations of a strike on the PMC Wagners “rear camps” as fake news. The PMC units that supported Prigozhin headed to Rostov-on-Don and toward Moscow.

Putin, in a televised address to the nation on Saturday, described the Wagner group’s actions as armed mutiny and betrayal, vowing to take tough measures against the mutineers.

Iranian, Armenian leaders talk about ties, regional trends

Arminian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan also had a telephone conversation with his Iranian counterpart Raisi on Monday.

The interlocutors discussed topics related to regional developments, as well as the further development of relations between Armenia and Iran and agenda issues.

The importance of high-level interactions and visits between the parties was also highlighted.