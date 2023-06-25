People in Iran, region will soon feel positive effects of government’s neighborhood policy: diplomat

TEHRAN – People in Iran and the region will soon see the “positive effects” on the Raisi administration’s move in strengthening ties with neighbors, Tehran’s ambassador to Abu Dhabi told IRNA in an interview published on Saturday.

The remarks by Reza Ameri come as Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian concluded his tour of the southern Persian Gulf states of Qatar, Oman, Kuwait, and United Arab Emirates on Thursday.

Since Iran and Saudi Arabia established ties in March, positive developments have been taking place in the Persian Gulf and the wider region.

The UAE which had reduced its diplomatic ties with Iran in 2016 following an attack on the Saudi embassy in Tehran reinstated its ambassador to the Islamic Republic in August 2022.

“The two countries are determined to establish closer ties in view of developments in the region and the world,” Ambassador Ameri said.

In early April 2023, Iran also appointed Ameri as ambassador to the UAE.

“In this short time since I have taken the role of ambassador, I am noticing such a determination to ‘strengthen ties’, therefore I see the future as promising and I like to insist that since the two countries have great potential to increase ties God willing, we will see good relations between the two countries,” the ambassador remarked.

He went on to say that undoubtedly there are certain challenges, including problems that Iranian citizens in the UAE are facing. However, the diplomat added, efforts are underway to resolve problems of the citizens through the “good will of the two sides”.

Before being name as ambassador to the UAE, Ameri had served as the director general of the Iranian expatriates office in the Foreign Ministry.

On the visit of Foreign Minister Amir Abdollahian’s visit to Abu Dhabi, Ameri said, “The official meeting of Dr. Amir Abdollahian to the United Arab Emirates is the result of efforts and the special attention of the government of the Islamic Republic of Iran to develop ties with the Emirates and this visit took place in line with the sitting administration’s policy to prop up relations with neighbors.”

He added Iran attaches great importance to strengthen relations with the UAE as one of the influential countries in the region.

Amir Abdollahian held talks UAE President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan in Abu Dhabi on Thursday. In the meeting, Amir Abdollahian discussed "bilateral relations and ways to enhance cooperation".

Amir Abdollahian also extended an invitation from President Ebrahim Raisi for Sheikh Mohammed to visit Iran, the Iranian Foreign Ministry said.

He later met with his UAE counterpart, Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed. At the meeting Iran’s chief diplomat "the significance of establishing an international approach to multilateral action based on cooperation and partnership."

Ambassador Ameri also said in his meetings with the UAE president and foreign minister, Amir Abdollahian insisted that the senior officials in Tehran seek development of ties with the Emirates in all areas.

Tehran’s top diplomat to the UAE said Iran and the UAE have agreed to activate the joint economic commission in the near future.

The diplomat added, “We believe that these trips will certainly lead to the clarification of Iran’s views to other sides.”

On the prospects of economic and political ties, Ameri said, “I see the future as very promising and in line with the interests of the two countries.”

He added “definitely a precise plan” is needed for an effective cooperation as “we have great works” to do.

“With God’s willing these goals will be realized through the seriousness and efforts of the two sides.”

The ambassador went on to say that developing economic and commercial interactions and activating the private sectors in the two countries will receive due attention.

The UAE's Dubai emirate has long being one of Iran's main links to the outside world.