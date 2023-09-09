Iran, UAE underline the need to boost ties

TEHRAN – The Iranian Ambassador to Abu Dhabi, Reza Ameri, has met with Saqr Ghobash, the speaker of the Federal National Council (FNC) of the UAE.

In the meeting, the two sides underlined the need for shoring up bilateral cooperation and raising the level of relations between the two countries.

During the meeting, they discussed ways to strengthen and develop cooperation relations in various fields, in a way that contributes to enhancing joint cooperation paths, achieves mutual interests, benefits their peoples, and contributes to enhancing the security and stability of the region, according to Fars News.

The meeting came in light of the positive and constructive dialogue between the countries of the region, which forms the basis for their stability, prosperity and leadership.

Ameri pointed out the role played by the UAE Federal National Council through parliamentary diplomacy, stressing the Iranian leadership's keenness on the importance of strengthening cooperation relations between the two countries and keenness to develop them in all fields.

For his part, the chairman of the UAE Federal National Council stressed the necessity of strengthening bilateral cooperation and raising the level of relations for the benefit of the two countries and the region. He also highlighted the essential role of parliaments in enhancing cooperation by holding periodic bilateral meetings to exchange experiences and best parliamentary practices.

He pointed out that parliamentary cooperation contributes to discussing and unifying positions and visions regarding regional and international issues of common interest in international forums such as the Inter-Parliamentary Union, the Union of Councils of Member States of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation and the Asian Parliamentary Assembly.

In early August, President Ebrahim Raisi officially invited UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan to visit Iran.

Raisi’s letter of invitation was delivered to Khalifa Al Marar, the UAE Minister of State, by Ambassador Reza Ameri.

The letter was delivered during a meeting at the UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

In June, Sheikh Mohamed held talks with Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian at Al Shati Palace in Abu Dhabi as part of efforts to boost ties between the two countries.

They discussed the importance of “building on positive developments” to benefit the region and boost stability and prosperity.

Amir Abdollahian, who was on a working visit to the United Arab Emirates, conveyed the greetings of Raisi to Sheikh Mohamed.

