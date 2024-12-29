Araghchi travels to UAE after China talks

TEHRAN – Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi met with Abdullah bin Zayed, the deputy prime minister and minister of foreign affairs of the United Arab Emirates (UAE), during a brief visit to Dubai on Sunday.

The short visit occurred when the top diplomat was on his way back to Tehran from China.

According to Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Esmail Baqaei, the visit was initiated at the invitation of the UAE's Deputy Prime Minister to discuss the latest regional developments.

Both sides reviewed bilateral relations during their meeting and explored avenues to enhance cooperation across various fields.

They also exchanged views on the latest developments in the region.

Iran-UAE relations have recently improved, with Iran exporting $4.8 billion in non-oil goods to the UAE in eight months and the Persian Gulf monarchy releasing $700 million in Iranian funds.

These developments reflect Iran's push for economic cooperation and regional stability, fostering diplomatic ties to counter Western pressures.

On December 12, Araghchi and his Emirati counterpart discussed the situation in Syria, emphasizing the importance of safeguarding its independence, territorial integrity, security, and stability.

They jointly condemned the Israeli regime's ground and air attacks on Syria and stressed the need to maintain regional peace while avoiding actions that could hamper cooperation among neighboring countries.