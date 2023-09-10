EU Special Representative meets Iran FM

TEHRAN - Luigi Di Maio, the newly appointed EU Special Representative for the Persian Gulf region, met with Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian in Tehran on Sunday.

No details have been offered about the meeting.

The EU official also met with Ali Bagheri Kani, the deputy foreign minister of Iran for political affairs. Bagheri Kani welcomed European initiatives to open new windows for cooperation.

The meeting comes amid a de-escalation of tensions between Iran and the West.

Before heading to Iran, the EU official had visited the United Arab Emirates from 5 to 7 September.

In the UAE, Di Maio met with Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, UAE Minister of Foreign Affairs.

Sheikh Abdullah and Di Maio discussed the friendly relations between the EU and the UAE, exploring opportunities for further cooperation across various sectors, including economics, trade, investment, energy, and climate, according to an EU statement.

Their discussions covered the UAE's preparations to host the United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP28) in Expo City Dubai later this year, as well as collaboration between the UAE and the EU on climate-related issues.

The UAE Foreign Minister and the EU official also exchanged views on the latest regional and global developments.

Di Maio is the first to be appointed as EU Special Representative to the Persian Gulf region and tasked with strengthening EU strategic ties with the region, prioritizing stability, security, and constructive dialogue.