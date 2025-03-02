Iran, UAE agree to boost economic cooperation after ‘fruitful’ talks

TEHRAN – A high-ranking Iranian diplomat, Majid Takht Ravanchi, described his discussions with officials in Abu Dhabi as productive, emphasizing that Iran and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) are committed to strengthening their economic ties.

In a post on X, the deputy foreign minister mentioned meeting with Lana Nusseibeh, the UAE's Assistant Minister for Political Affairs, as part of the initial political talks between the two nations. He also revealed “fruitful” conversations with Khalifa Shaheen Al Marar and Anwar Mohammed Gargash, both key advisors to the UAE's president.

“In all meetings, both sides indicated their eagerness to expand relations, particularly in the economic field,” Takht Ravanchi wrote, before highlighting the significance of the UAE for Iran as a neighbor. “Neighbors have a special place in our foreign policy. Through friendship and cooperation, we can build a better and more prosperous future for our region.”

The value of non-oil trade between Iran and the UAE stood at $16.2 billion in the first seven months of the current Iranian calendar year (March 20-October 21), according to the head of the Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration (IRICA).

Iran exports agricultural products (fruits, vegetables), carpets, minerals, metals, and some manufactured goods to its Arab neighbor.




