Iran mobilizes full consular support for Arbaeen pilgrimage

TEHRAN – Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi praised the devotion of Arbaeen pilgrims and detailed extensive consular preparations to safeguard their journey, emphasizing that Iran’s diplomatic missions in Iraq are operating "in a state of full readiness" to assist travelers who lose passports or face emergencies.

In an interview with the Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting (IRIB) aired Friday, Araghchi underscored that hosting millions of Iranian pilgrims requires "precise coordination" with Iraqi authorities to ensure secure border crossings and orderly movement.

Araghchi reaffirmed Iran’s collaboration with Pakistan and Afghanistan to streamline visa issuance, transportation, and security for their pilgrims transiting through Iran.

He characterized Arbaeen as "both a spiritual exercise and a grand political, ideological, and social mobilization for Shiites," adding that every Iranian pilgrim embodies "an ambassador of the Islamic Republic."

With millions of faithful from diverse nations converging in Iraq, he stressed that the pilgrimage projects a global image of "Shiite wisdom, unity, and dignity.

Arbaeen—the world’s largest annual gathering—officially commenced on July 15 from Iraq’s southernmost point, Al-Faw, with pilgrims walking over 600 km in 50°C heat. Iraq expects over 10 million foreign pilgrims, including millions of Iranians.

New maritime routes launched Friday between Khorramshahr (Iran) and Basra (Iraq) may expand to four daily round trips to meet demand. Iran also increased weekly flights to Iraq and Pakistan to ease travel.

Special committees in Najaf and Karbala now operate 24/7 to address cases of missing persons, medical crises, and other urgent needs.

This year’s Arbaeen coincides with heightened regional solidarity against Israeli aggression against Iran and Palestine.

At a recent Tehran summit, interior ministers of Iran, Iraq, and Pakistan signed a joint security protocol, with Iran’s Eskandar Momeni declaring the partnership "strategic" and praising Pakistan’s support during Israel’s "war of aggression" against Iran.

Iraqi Interior Minister Abdul Amir al-Shammari confirmed all service and security capabilities were mobilized under Prime Minister Mohammed Shia' al-Sudani’s directives.

Pilgrims have transformed the Najaf-Karbala march into a pro-Palestine demonstration, waving flags and wearing keffiyehs.

Karbala’s governor notably donned the scarf in solidarity, while many linked Gaza’s suffering to Imam Hussein’s martyrdom, where "thirst, siege, and defiance of tyranny" resonate across centuries.