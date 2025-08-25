Persepolis beat Sepahan in 2025/26 PGPL

TEHRAN – Persepolis football team defeated Sepahan 1-0 in Week 2 of the 2025/26 Iran’s Persian Gulf Professional League (PGPL) on Monday.

Ali Alipour scored the lone goal of the match in the 44th minute in Isfahan’s Naghsh-e Jahan Stadium.

In Arak, Aluminum lost to Kheybar 1-0, and Paykan and Esteghlal Khuzestan shared a 1-1 draw in Tehran.

On Tuesday, Mes will host Tractor in Rafsanjan, Shams Azar meet Chadormalou in Qazvin, Fajr Sepasi face Gol Gohar in Shiraz, Esteghlal host Zob Ahan in Tehran, and Foolad will play Malavan in Ahvaz.