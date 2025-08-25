Iranian president, cabinet pay tribute to martyrs of Israel’s war

TEHRAN – Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian and members of his cabinet paid tribute to the martyrs of the Islamic Revolution, the Iran-Iraq war era and the recent war with Israel at Behesht-e Zahra Cemetery in Tehran on Monday, marking the start of Government Week.

The officials began the day by renewing their allegiance to the ideals of the founder of the Islamic Revolution at the Imam Khomeini Mausoleum. They then visited the graves of the 72 martyrs, as well as prominent figures including Rajai, Bahonar, Beheshti, and Chamran, reciting Fatiha in their honor.

The delegation also visited Section 50 to honor the martyrs of the recent 12-Day War in which Israel attacked Iran, including Lieutenant General Martyr Bagheri and Major General Martyr Hajizadeh, reaffirming the country’s respect for those who defended the nation.

