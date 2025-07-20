Iran’s handicrafts reflect religious culture, says deputy minister

TEHRAN – Iran’s handicrafts serve as a mirror of the country’s religious culture and Shia identity, the deputy minister for handicrafts at the Ministry of Cultural Heritage said on Sunday.

Maryam Jalali Dehkordi emphasized the historical and emotional connection between traditional arts and religious ceremonies in Iran, particularly during the annual Arbaeen pilgrimage.

“Iranian handicrafts are a reflection of our religious culture and Shia identity, an art born from the souls of the faithful that transforms into expressions of devotion during ceremonies such as Arbaeen,” Jalali Dehkordi said.

Arbaeen is a major Shia Muslim observance marking the end of a 40-day mourning period for Imam Hussein (A.S.), the grandson of Prophet Muhammad, following the Battle of Karbala in 680 CE. Millions participate in a pilgrimage, including a symbolic walk from Najaf to Karbala, Iraq.

Jalali Dehkordi described Arbaeen as “a meeting place of Hussaini love and a spirituality-focused exhibition of Iranian art,” where handicrafts serve not only as tools for pilgrims but also as symbols of faith and devotion to the Ahl al-Bayt (the family of the Prophet (PBUH)).

She added that traditional arts such as flags, emblems, wooden plaques, handmade felt, and engraved vessels carry messages of loyalty, dignity, and love for the martyred Imam.

“Along the Arbaeen walk, Iranian art is presented as a symbol of spirituality....These are not merely objects but manifestations of love.”

The ministry has organized handicraft markets at key border crossings this year in a manner to honor pilgrims. “We aim to have Iranian art serve the pure intentions of pilgrims, continuing the tradition of devotion, offering, and loving service,” she said.

Jalali Dehkordi stressed that handicrafts in religious ceremonies are not consumer goods but carriers of faith messages and connectors of hearts to the Ahl al-Bayt.

Handicrafts on this path are the silent language of love and the messenger of solidarity among the Iranians, she added.

