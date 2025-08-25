Iran and Russia reiterate Tehran’s right to uranium enrichment during presidential phonecall 

TEHRAN – President Masoud Pezeshkian has lauded Russia's firm backing of Iran's legitimate right to uranium enrichment while reaffirming the Islamic Republic's unwavering commitment to never pursuing nuclear weapons, a stance rooted in its core principles and defense strategy.

Pezeshkian made the remarks during a Monday phone call with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin, who echoed Moscow’s support for Iran's enrichment rights and expressed optimism for the UN Security Council Resolution 2231 negotiations.

Putin also briefed Pezeshkian on the recent high-stakes Russia-U.S. summit in Alaska, where both leaders reportedly discussed the resolution of the Ukraine crisis, with Pezeshkian hoping that these agreements will soon materialize.

Pezeshkian emphasized his personal commitment to accelerating the crucial Rasht-Astara railway project (part of INSTC), a cornerstone of strengthening Iranian-Russian ties. Beyond bilateral relations, Iran sees regional organizations like the Eurasian Economic Union, the SCO, and BRICS as critical platforms to partner with nations like Russia and China to effectively challenge U.S. unilateralism and dominance.

The Iranian President also addressed the recent Armenia-Azerbaijan agreement brokered by the U.S., assuring that Armenian officials have guaranteed that Iranian and Russian concerns were fully addressed. The deal, despite being non-binding, spurred concerns in the region upon its signing, as it grants exclusive rights to the U.S. to develop a transport corridor in Armenia bordering Iran, potentially disrupting regional geopolitics and Iranian trade routes. Pezeshkian added that the "3+3" framework (Iran, Russia, and others) is a more effective mechanism for resolving Caucasus issues.

Putin confirmed positive trends in Moscow-Tehran relations, highlighted by an 11% increase in trade and strong cooperation on the Rasht-Astara railway and the Bushehr nuclear power plant development.

