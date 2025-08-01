Tehran condemns new US sanctions, says they reveal 'chronic addiction to unilateralism'

TEHRAN – Iran's Foreign Ministry has vehemently condemned new U.S. sanctions targeting the country's energy sector as an "illegal and hostile assault on the dignity and rights of the Iranian people."

In a statement issued Thursday, Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Esmail Baqaei denounced the measures, which designate over 115 individuals, entities, and vessels that Washington claims are linked to Iran's petroleum industry, calling them "clear evidence of American authorities' enmity toward our nation."

On Wednesday, the U.S. Treasury Department announced the sanctions, which it claimed were the "largest Iran-related action since 2018."

In a statement, the Treasury claimed the measures dismantle a "vast shipping empire" that generates "tens of billions of dollars" for Tehran's oil exports, which Secretary Scott Bessent asserted "threatens U.S. safety."

Baqaei dismissed these allegations as pretexts for economic warfare: "The true aim of these aggressor sanctions is to paralyze Iran's development, incite internal unrest, and undermine the livelihoods of ordinary citizens."

He emphasized that such measures violate international law, human rights principles, and the right to free trade between sovereign nations, adding that unilateral U.S. actions "mock the foundational principles of international law, including respect for state sovereignty."

Baqaei underscored Iran’s resolve: "The Iranian people, aware of the malicious intent behind these sanctions, will stand firm with all their might to safeguard their dignity and interests." He cited seven decades of U.S. aggression—from coups to economic terrorism—as proof that "threats cannot shake Iran's determination to protect its sovereignty."

The Foreign Ministry called for international accountability mechanisms to address U.S. violations, describing the sanctions as "crimes against humanity" that demand legal consequences.

The sanctions follow a joint U.S.-Israeli campaign of aggression against Iran in June, which struck key energy and defense infrastructure and caused the martyrdom of over 1,065 Iranians.

Washington reinstated its "maximum pressure" campaign in February via a National Security Presidential Memorandum, aiming to “reduce Iran's oil exports to zero.”

Even as indirect nuclear negotiations between Iran and the United States were underway, the U.S. continued to issue new sanctions targeting Tehran.

Despite decades of extensive sanctions imposed primarily by the United States and its European allies, Iran’s economy has shown signs of resilience.

These sanctions have frozen billions of dollars in assets, restricted oil exports, and limited access to global financial systems. Many in Iran describe these actions as “economic terrorism,” since they directly harm civilians, including the sick and elderly, and especially patients with rare diseases, risking delays in treatment and lack of access to critical medicines and specialized medical care.

Experts say Iran has adapted by cultivating self-sufficiency, increasing non-oil exports, and strengthening economic ties with countries such as China and Russia, as well as regional neighbors and nations across the Global South.

Analysts note that, despite decades of sanctions, Iran has made notable progress in its domestic industries, including energy and agriculture, which some argue has helped sustain economic growth.

Even the ultra-Zionist Neoconservative think-tank The Foundation for Defense of Democracies (FDD), known for its hawkish stance on Iran, has acknowledged the limited impact of recent sanctions.

“Despite several rounds of U.S. sanctions against Iran and the costly 12-Day War with Israel in June, Iranian oil exports surged in the first half of 2025,” the FDD claimed. “Tehran exported nearly 1.7 million barrels per day in June, resulting in an estimated total revenue of $3.7 billion.”

“In February, Bessent vowed to slash Iran’s oil exports to 100,000 barrels per day. Since then, Iran has exported an average of 16 times that daily amount,” An FDD analyst wrote, adding that Washington’s efforts “won’t change that.”

These figures should be taken with caution, since Tehran does not typically release official, granular data on its oil exports. Nonetheless, many observers argue that the numbers – however imprecise –highlight Iran’s ability to navigate and withstand sustained economic pressure.