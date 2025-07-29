Officials declare Iran ready: Countermeasures primed for potential snapback activation

TEHRAN – Senior Iranian officials declared on Monday the Islamic Republic’s unequivocal readiness to confront the reimposition of United Nations sanctions, emphasizing strategic resilience against Western pressure.

President Masoud Pezeshkian and Oil Minister Mohsen Paknejad spearheaded the stance as European powers threaten to activate the JCPOA’s snapback mechanism.

Addressing the National Security and Foreign Policy Commission of Parliament, President Pezeshkian outlined Iran’s doctrine for nullifying sanctions: "If we strengthen neighborly relations, sanctions will be rendered ineffective."

He described regional integration as a cornerstone of Iran’s resistance economy, enabling trade circumvention despite comprehensive Western embargoes.

Oil Minister Paknejad confirmed operational readiness, stating: "Iran’s oil exports continue as before. We certainly are not without a plan" when questioned about contingency measures.

His remarks reflect confidence in sustaining Iran’s vital oil sector, a lifeline for the economy, despite external pressures.

Despite extensive international sanctions, Iran's crude oil shipments have consistently remained robust, frequently exceeding 1.5 million barrels per day in recent periods, according to analyses from leading independent energy intelligence firms like Vortexa and Kpler.

These numbers should be viewed as approximations, since Tehran does not typically publish official, granular data on its oil exports.

This sustained capacity to export oil, developed over decades of navigating various international limitations, highlights Tehran's remarkable adaptability in countering economic pressure.

This preparedness is rooted in decades of navigating stringent sanctions, which have targeted Iran’s oil, banking, and trade sectors.

Iran has weathered an extensive sanctions regime imposed primarily by the United States and its European allies, which claim that these actions aim to constrain its “nuclear ambitions” and limit its “regional influence.”

These measures, described by many in Iran as “economic terrorism,” have frozen billions in assets, restricted oil exports, and limited access to global financial systems.

Yet, Iran has adapted by cultivating self-sufficiency, boosting non-oil exports, and forging economic partnerships with countries such as China and Russia, alongside its regional neighbors and numerous nations across the Global South.

Despite enduring decades of sanctions, Iran has demonstrated resilience through substantial advancements in key domestic industries such as energy and agriculture, facilitating continued economic growth.

The snapback mechanism, a provision within the 2015 Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), allows for the swift reinstatement of UN sanctions if Iran is deemed “non-compliant” with the nuclear deal.

Tehran considers this mechanism illegal, particularly after the 12-Day War in June, during which the UK, France, and Germany (the E3) aligned with the Israeli regime and the U.S. in their targeting of Iran’s nuclear, military, and civilian sites.

Esmaeil Baghaei, Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson, dismissed the E3’s attempts to revive UN sanctions during his Monday press briefing in Tehran.

“Such a right does not exist, and we oppose the very essence of this issue,” he asserted, emphasizing that Iran has formally communicated its position to the E3.

Baghaei argued that their support for the recent offensive undermines UN Security Council Resolution 2231, which endorses the JCPOA, questioning their legitimacy as parties to the agreement.

He warned that Iran would implement “appropriate countermeasures” if the snapback is triggered.

Referring to threats by the United Kingdom, Germany, and France to activate the snapback mechanism, Lawmaker Alaeddin Boroujerdi recently said: “They have raised the stick. But members of the [Iranian Parliament’s] National Security Commission believe that the road to cooperation in international relations is two-way. If they want to use this lever, our hands aren’t tied either.”

The lawmaker warned that if the Europeans make “this mistake,” the Islamic Republic will no longer have any reason to remain in the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT).

Ebrahim Rezaei, spokesperson for the National Security Commission, announced that a plan to withdraw Tehran from the NPT is under review in response to the possible activation of the snapback mechanism.

Another representative, Manouchehr Mottaki, also stressed that parliament has “its finger on the trigger” and, if necessary, can approve a legislation for Iran to exit the NPT within 24 hours.

Recent talks in Istanbul between Iran and the E3, held on Friday, underscored Tehran’s unyielding stance.

The Iranian foreign ministry described the discussions as “candid but firm,” stressing that Iran would not compromise its sovereignty or rights under international law.