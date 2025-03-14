U.S. sanctions Iran’s oil minister for efforts to maximize oil sales

TEHRAN – Iran’s Oil Minister, Mohsen Paknejad, has been placed on the latest U.S. sanctions list by the U.S. Department of the Treasury for his extensive efforts to sell Iranian oil despite ongoing sanctions.

According to Shana, the sanctions on Paknejad are part of the latest actions taken by the United States as part of its "maximum pressure" campaign against Iran. These sanctions have been imposed less than seven months into Paknejad’s tenure as Oil Minister.

Paknejad has repeatedly emphasized that Iran's oil exports will never cease, declaring that the U.S. maximum pressure policy has failed. He has also stated that Iran has found numerous ways to bypass sanctions and continue selling its oil in global markets.

One of Paknejad’s key positions during this short period in office has been that “there are no issues with selling Iran’s oil” and that “necessary measures have been taken to confront sanctions.” The U.S. pressure campaign, he added, will not hinder Iran’s efforts, but rather has strengthened his resolve and that of his team.

The sanctions on Paknejad, along with other officials in Iran’s oil sector and a range of entities linked to the industry, reflect the U.S.'s continued maximum pressure strategy against the Islamic Republic. Iran has shown time and again that it possesses the ability to circumvent sanctions and continues to sell its oil in international markets using various methods.

EF/