Resistance targets Israeli occupation forces 

TEHRAN – Palestinian resistance in Gaza announces several operations against Israeli occupation forces and releases footage documenting some of them.

The armed wing of Hamas, the al-Qassam Brigades, targeted a gathering of Israeli occupation soldiers and military vehicles with a number of mortar shells. The attack took place in the eastern part of the al-Tuffah neighborhood, northeast of Gaza City.

In a joint operation, the al-Qassam Brigades and the al-Quds Brigades, the armed wing of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad, targeted the Israeli occupation regime’s command and control center in the “Morag” axis, south of Khan Younis in southern Gaza, using mortar fire.

The al-Qassam Brigades reported the latest operations carried out by their resistance fighters.

These included the sniper killing of a soldier with Israeli occupation forces (IOF) positioned atop a Merkava tank. The soldier was shot using the locally-made “Ghoul” sniper rifle. That same operation included mortar fire aimed at the surrounding area.

The Al-Qassam Brigades destroyed a Merkava tank using a powerful roadside bomb, north of the Jabalia refugee camp. IOF military helicopters were later observed landing for evacuation operations.

Additionally, al-Qassam resistance fighters detonated a heavy explosive device targeting an IOF D9 military bulldozer near the Omari Mosque in Jabalia.

After returning from the front lines, al-Qassam fighters confirmed that they had also targeted an IOF military excavator with a tandem warhead projectile.

Al-Qassam snipers shot and directly hit two IOF soldiers occupying an area adjacent to the Nasser School on Baghdad Street in the Shujaiya neighborhood, eastern Gaza City.

These operations come on top of another attack where al-Qassam resistance forces launched mortar shells at a concentration of IOF soldiers and vehicles near al-Qarara, east of Khan Younis.

Separately, the Omar al-Qassem Forces, the armed wing of the Democratic Front for the Liberation of Palestine, released footage showing their seizure of an IOF quadcopter drone in western Beit Lahia, northern Gaza.

The footage also documented a joint operation carried out in collaboration with the al-Nasser Salah al-Din Brigades (the armed wing of the Popular Resistance Committees) and the al-Aqsa Martyrs Brigades. This operation targeted IOF troop concentrations in Jabalia using mortar shells.

As the U.S.-backed genocidal war on Gaza approaches nearly two years, the occupation regime’s stated objective of dismantling the Palestinian resistance increasingly appears to be an elusive and unattainable ambition.

