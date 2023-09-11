Tehran lauds any EU move to increase cooperation

TEHRAN- Ali Bagheri Kani, Iran’s Deputy Foreign Minister for Political Affairs, reiterates the Islamic Republic’s commitment to bilateral engagement with the European Union and says Tehran welcomes any measures put up by the EU to open up new avenues for contact and collaboration.

The comments were made by Bagheri Kani at a meeting with Luigi Di Maio, the EU Special Representative for the Persian Gulf region, and his accompanying delegation in Tehran on Sunday.

Bagheri Kani, who also serves as Iran’s senior nuclear negotiator, added Iran’s potential presents “irreplaceable opportunities for regional and global players to hold dialogue, interaction, and cooperation.”

Bagheri Kani further emphasized that Iran has demonstrated in practice that it has the necessary drive and capability to maintain bilateral cooperation, pointing to the role of the European Union in mobilizing and bolstering the capacities of Europe.

As a result, he pointed out, Tehran supports every effort by Europe to increase collaboration and contact.

In May, Di Maio, a former Italian foreign minister, was named the EU’s first envoy to the Persian Gulf region.

Earlier in the day, the EU diplomat met with Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian in Tehran.

The foreign minister presented an update on recent developments in bilateral ties, notably in the Persian Gulf region.

He also reviewed the present regional situation, emphasizing the possibility of further collaboration among the eight Persian Gulf nations, according to the ministry’s website.

Amir Abdollahian then referred to Tehran’s proposal for the Regional Dialogue and Cooperation Forum, which is also supported by the regional countries, stating that it demonstrates the willingness of the regional countries to establish intra-regional cooperation in various dimensions, including important environmental issues.

As a move toward more consensus in the region, he also discussed intentions to conduct the forum’s inaugural gathering in New York concurrent with the UN General Assembly meeting.

Furthermore, Amir Abdollahian praised any effort made by the EU to deepen ties of collaboration with the neighboring nations.

In addition, he emphasized Iran’s desire to forge strong ties with the European Union in areas of shared interest and mutually agreed collaboration.

For his part, Di Maio highlighted Iran’s significant position in the region and presented a report on his first visit to a number of countries in the Persian Gulf region in his new capacity.

He also highlighted the Islamic Republic’s significant regional influence.

Di Maio also underscored the importance of measures for regional discussion and collaboration, as well as the role of the UN Secretary-General in convening a conference of the foreign ministers of the eight Persian Gulf nations.

He thus saw restoration of relations between Iran and Saudi Arabia as advantageous to the region.

Iran’s cooperation with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), the most recent state of sanctions removal discussions, and the importance of Iran-Europe talks were also covered during the meeting.