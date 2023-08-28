Iranian diplomat appreciates talks with Netherlands

TEHRAN - Iran’s Deputy Foreign Minister for Political Affairs Ali Baqeri Kani has noted that Tehran characterized conversation as the best way to communicate with the Netherlands, despite the fact that the two nations may hold opposing viewpoints.

Baqeri Kani made the remarks in a phone call on Sunday with Marcel DeVink, head of the political section at the Dutch Foreign Ministry.

Highlighting the two nations’ historical ties, Baqeri Kani stated, “Iran and the Netherlands are in a new phase of cooperation, which is expected to expand with mutual will.”

The Iranian diplomat added, “Though there may be differences in the views of the two countries, continuous dialogue and consultation have always been the preferred approach of the Islamic Republic of Iran towards the Netherlands.”

He also mentioned that Iran thinks the discussions would clear up any ambiguities and ultimately make it easier for the parties to engage, according to the website of the Foreign Ministry.

The Dutch diplomat, for his part, highlighted the need for discussion between the two countries, saying, “The essence of diplomacy is nothing but dialogue, and although it may not solve all problems, it can resolve misunderstandings.”

The most recent changes in the bilateral consular ties were also reviewed during the conversation.

Also, on Thursday, Bagheri Kani praised the foreign policy of Ebrahim Raisi’s administration, saying that ties with countries including neighbors are on the rise.

Bagheri Kani went on to stress that the government’s approach over the past two years gives a clear picture of its vision and understanding of foreign policy.

He categorized the main components of Raisi’s foreign policy in at least three political, economic and international fields.

“In the political arena, the most important characteristic of the government is to prioritize neighborhood policy. The neighborhood policy is the starting and jumping point of the government’s foreign policy,” he pointed out.

Given the foreign policy component of the Raisi administration, Bagheri Kani noted, “In the economic field, it is necessary to criticize and activate various capacities, the most important, central and fundamental of which is the issue of international crossings and corridors.”

He also stated, “In the international field, the most important core of the government’s foreign policy is an optimal placement of Iran in the international arena for a more active and effective role in regional and international relations.”