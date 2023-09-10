Two Iranian feature films released in French cinemas

TEHRAN-The Iranian feature films “The Wasteland” and “The Wastetown” both written and directed by Ahmad Bahrami have been released in French cinemas since September 6.

Having been screened in Greece in 2022, “The Wasteland” is now on screen at 39 halls in 28 French cities including Paris, Nantes, Metz, Bordeaux, Lyon, Saint-Etienne, and Marseille among others. “The Wastetown” is also being shown at several cities and cinemas, IRNA reported.

Running for 102 minutes, Bahrami’s second feature film was produced in 2020. It is an incisive look at life on the outskirts of Iranian society.

Shot in black-and-white, “The Wasteland” tells the story of a lonely man who works as a supervisor in a bricklaying factory as a go-between between the workers and the boss. The owner of the factory once brings together all the workers and tells them something that changes their lives.

The cast includes Ali Bagheri, Farrokh Nemati, Mahdieh Nassaj, Touraj Alvand, and Majid Farhang among others.

Upon its world premiere at the Venice Film Festival, “The Wasteland” won three awards, including best film in the Horizons section and the critics’ FIPRESCI Prize.

The film has so far been screened at various international film festivals including the 65th Valladolid International Film Festival in Spain, the 11th Middle East Now in Italy, the 31st Singapore International Film Festival, the 18th Chennai International Film Festival in India, the 21st New Horizons International Film Festival in Poland, the 69th Melbourne International Film Festival in Australia and the 45th Hong Kong International Film Festival among others.

It has also received the best film award at the 2020 Subversive Film Festival in Croatia, the Norwegian Peace Film Award at the 32nd Tromso International Film Festival, as well as the best cinematography award at the 15th Asian Film Awards in Busan.

The 98-minute “The Wastetown” was produced in 2022 and won the best director award at the 26th Tallinn Black Nights Film Festival in Estonia.

It tells the story of Bemani, a woman who has spent ten years in jail for killing her husband. Her child was taken away from prison and allegedly given to her husband’s family. Temporarily released, she immediately starts looking for her son.

Baran Kosari, Ali Bagheri, Babak Karimi and Behzad Dourani are in the cast among others.

