Iran, Armenia stress importance of North-South corridor

TEHRAN - Armenian President Vahagn Khachaturyan met on Monday with Iranian Ambassador Abbas Badakhshan Zohouri in conjunction with the completion of his diplomatic mission in Yerevan.

Khachaturyan commended Zohouri for his contributions to the advancement of Armenia-Iran ties during his diplomatic career.

The relevance of the North-South Corridor’s construction and its significance for the regional nations were also emphasized by both parties.

Khachaturyan said, “I wish to extend special gratitude for your work and your personal efforts in the development of relations between our two countries. It so happened that in the period of your service, you were in Armenia during one of the most challenging periods of our newly independent history, and we sensed the support of both you and the Islamic Republic of Iran.”

He added, “You also understand what support means for those countries that need help and support at such time.”

Armanian also wished the ambassador success in his diplomatic service and said, “I am confident that in the course of your future activities you will continue to do your best to promote the development of relations between our two countries."

Ambassador Zohouri thanked Khachaturyan for the reception and said, “The relations between Iran and Armenia have a deep-rooted history and, certainly, we have achieved a high level in all fields at present. The work done as well as the bilateral cooperation is set at a very high level. I am hopeful that in the future we will witness further development of these relations.”

During the meeting, the parties discussed a wide variety of issues relating to the ongoing development of multi-level cooperation.

The topics included the potential for increasing commercial, economic, political, and cultural collaboration as well cooperation in areas of shared interest.