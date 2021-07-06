Mohseni Ejei inaugurated as new Judiciary chief

TEHRAN — In an inauguration ceremony held on Monday, Gholam Hossein Mohseni Ejei replaced President-elect Ebrahim Raisi as the new Judiciary chief. High-rank officials such as Mohammad Mohammadi Golpayegani, head of the Leader’s office; Mohsen Rezaei, secretary of the Expediency Council; and Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf, the parliament speaker, attended the inauguration ceremony. The Leader appointed Mohseni Ejei as the new Judiciary chief on Thursday.