Top judge asks attorney general to seriously investigate Evin incident
August 24, 2021 - 22:22
TEHRAN — Judiciary Chief Gholam-Hossein Mohseni Ejei has tasked the attorney general to launch a comprehensive and immediate investigation into mistreatment toward a prisoner at Evin prison.
The order followed the publication of news and images from Evin prison in which a prisoner is treated violently.
The text of the order of the top judge is as follows:
Mr. Montazeri
Distinguished Attorney General
According to the news and pictures published in some media outlets about Evin prison, you will be given a mission without delay, to conduct a comprehensive investigation into the matter and the behavior of the officers with the prisoner or a prisoner with another with speed and accuracy and the report the achieved result to me.
SA/PA
Leave a Comment