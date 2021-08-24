Top judge asks attorney general to seriously investigate Evin incident

TEHRAN — Judiciary Chief Gholam-Hossein Mohseni Ejei has tasked the attorney general to launch a comprehensive and immediate investigation into mistreatment toward a prisoner at Evin prison.

The order followed the publication of news and images from Evin prison in which a prisoner is treated violently.

The text of the order of the top judge is as follows:

Mr. Montazeri

Distinguished Attorney General

According to the news and pictures published in some media outlets about Evin prison, you will be given a mission without delay, to conduct a comprehensive investigation into the matter and the behavior of the officers with the prisoner or a prisoner with another with speed and accuracy and the report the achieved result to me.

SA/PA