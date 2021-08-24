Iran prisons chief apologizes amid leaked footage controversy

TEHRAN – Mohammad Mehdi Hajmohammadi, the head of Iran’s Prisons and Security and Corrective Measures Organization, apologized on Tuesday for “bitter events” in Tehran's Evin prison after videos leaked by hackers purportedly showed prisoners living in harsh conditions.

The apology came after a mysterious hacking group released video footage that appeared to be from prison's surveillance cameras.

“Regarding the pictures from Evin prison, I accept responsibility for such unacceptable behavior and pledge to try to prevent any repeat of these bitter events and to deal seriously with the wrongdoers,” Hajmohammadi said on Twitter.

He added, “I apologize to God Almighty, our dear leader (Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei), the nation and honorable prison guards, whose efforts will not be ignored due to these mistakes.”



