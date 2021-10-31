Iran amnesties 100 persons convicted of death sentence

TEHRAN - A senior official at the Iranian Judiciary announced on Saturday that 100 persons who had been sentenced to death and 76 individuals who had been convicted of security offenses have been amnestied.

Hossein Najafi, a magistrate at the State Supreme Court, said the amnesty followed after a proposal by the Judiciary chief and a confirmation by the Leader of the Islamic Revolution.

In general, 3458 convicts were either amnestied or their sentences were reduced, Najafi explained.

The decision coincided with the birthdates of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) and Imam Jafar Sadeq (AS).

PA/PA

