Security chief Shamkhani meets President-elect Raisi

TEHRAN — In a smooth transition of power, government officials have regularly met with President-elect Ebrahim Raisi.

On Monday, Admiral Ali Shamkhani, secretary of the Supreme National Security Council (SNSC), met with Raisi in the office of the president-elect.

In the meeting, the top security official wished success for the elected president and presented a report on the latest activities and actions of his respective institution.

Several government officials, including the outgoing cabinet ministers, have met with Raisi over the past few weeks.

Raisi won the presidential election on June 18. He will be sworn in as president on August 5.



