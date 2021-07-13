Nuclear talks likely to resume after Raisi takes over: Bloomberg

Nuclear talks in Vienna between world powers and Iran aren’t likely to resume until after the Islamic Republic installs its new president next month, all but eliminating the chances of an early resurrection of their accord struck six years ago and a jump in Iranian oil exports.

A seventh round of negotiations in Vienna is expected to convene around mid-August, according to two officials familiar with the schedule, who asked not to be identified in line with diplomatic rules, Bloomberg reported.

A third European attache, who also requested to remain unidentified, said Iran was only expected to resume talks once Ebrahim Raisi has been sworn in as president early next month.