Chief of staff meets president-elect

TEHRAN— Mahmoud Vazei, the outgoing presidential chief of staff met with the President-elect, Seyyed Ebrahim Raisi, on Wednesday to brief him about the latest developments in the country.

Vaezi also wished success for Raisi.

The meetings are within the framework of the civilized transition of power that the Rouhani administration had promised.

So far, most of Rouhani’s cabinet members have met Raisi to brief him about their areas of responsibility as well as current and future opportunities and challenges.

Raisi will be sworn in as president in early August.

SA/PA