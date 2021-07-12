Ambassador predicts Iran-Iraq ties will become stronger during Raisi presidency

TEHRAN — The special envoy of the United Nations Secretary General for Iraq met with Iraj Masjedi, Iran’s ambassador in Baghdad on Monday.

During the meeting, Jeanine Hennis-Plasschaert discussed the latest political, security and upcoming parliamentary elections in Iraq with Masjedi.

For his part, Ambassador Masjedi said that Iran will support security, stability, as well as the upcoming parliamentary elections in Iraq.

He added that the future government in Iran supports strengthening and expanding relations with Iraq.

"In Raisi's government, the relations between Iran and Iraq will be deeper and broader."

