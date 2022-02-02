Iran president voices hope for development of cooperation with China in all fields

TEHRAN – Iranian President Ayatollah Seyed Ebrahim Raisi on Tuesday expressed hope to see the strengthening of ties between Tehran and Beijing in all fields.

In a congratulatory message on the Chinese New Year to the President of the People's Republic of China, Xi Jinping, Ayatollah Raisi expressed his satisfaction that at the beginning of the new year, the two nations have entered the second fifty years of diplomatic relations and the implementation of a 25-year comprehensive cooperation program.

“I would like to offer my sincerest congratulations to Your Excellency and the proud people of the People's Republic of China on the spring festival and the Chinese New Year. I am glad that at the beginning of the new year, the two nations have entered the second fifty years of diplomatic relations and the implementation of a 25-year comprehensive cooperation program has been announced,” the Iranian president told his Chinese counterpart in the message, according to the official website of the Iranian presidency.

He added, “I hope that in the light of mutual political trust and working together with his Chinese counterpart, the development and deepening of bilateral regional and international cooperation in all areas, especially the common interests of developing countries would be witnessed.”

The Iranian president concluded, “Undoubtedly, under Your Excellency's wise leadership, the world will witness the successful holding of the Beijing Winter Olympics this year. I wish Your Excellency health and success, and the friendly nation of the People's Republic of China prosperity and felicity.”