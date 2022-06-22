Iran's foreign policy centers on neighborly diplomacy: government

TEHRAN- Iran's government spokesman Ali Bahadori Jahromi said on Monday that Tehran’s foreign policy is concentrated on neighborly diplomacy, expressing optimism that this will assist improve connections between Iranians and their neighbors.

Bahadori Jahromi said he expected that the approach will assist boost relationship between citizens in Iran and those countries, as well as between Iranian and foreign elites.

The official made the comments during a meeting with a group of foreign businesspersons, experts, and elites in Iran.

The conference was held on World Refugee Day in Tehran, Iran's capital.

Bahadori Jahromi believes that foreign intellectuals residing in Iran may assist overcome the Islamic Republic's foes' Iranophobia ploy by portraying the nation in its real light.

He also addressed concerns that foreign residents in Iran may face, stating that the administration is working diligently to overcome them.

Some of the challenges, he continued, are connected to legal norms and administrative processes, while others are tied to international relations.

Foreign elites present at the meeting were from Syria, Afghanistan, Turkey, Spain, and France among others.