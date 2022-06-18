MPs shed light on future of Vienna talks

TEHRAN — Several MPs have expressed their dissatisfaction over the duplicity of the United States and the E3 (France, the UK, and Germany) in the Vienna talks, which have stalemated since March.

Since March European Union’s chief diplomat Josep Borrell and his deputy Enrique Mora, have been acting as intermediaries between Iran, the E3 and the U.S. to revive the 2015 nuclear deal, officially known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA). Mora has been visiting Tehran twice since the talks in Vienna were suspended.

In an interview with ICANA news agency on Saturday, Mohammad Saleh Jokar, head of the Internal Affairs Committee of the parliament, recalled the double standards of the director general of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), saying, “The trend of hypocrisy is quite evident in the international community. The director general of the Agency made some remarks during his visit to Tehran, but when he left Iran,” he started behaving differently.

He added that Rafael Grossi's tone changed due to outside pressure, and the IAEA Board of Governors also prepared a report based on the forged evidence and false claims of the Israeli regime.

MP Mohammad Saleh Jokar says the West is looking for an interim agreement so that the next U.S. administration could violate it.

“Finally, we saw that the IAEA acted in line with U.S. policies in the international arena,” he noted.

The MP went on to say that the IAEA acts based on “what the Americans and Westerners dictate.”

The recent anti-Iran resolution of the Board of Governors also had a political aspect, Jokar continued, noting that the U.S. and E3 are looking to impose more pressure on Iran so that Tehran may back down from its demands in the negotiation table.

“What is certain is that everyone should know that the United States of America has left the nuclear deal (JCPOA) and violated the agreement, so they themselves must heal this wound and compensate for the damage they have done to Iran,” Jokar said, noting that if the Americans are making excessive demands and do not “guarantee” the future of the agreement, it will not be acceptable to Iran.

The MP added that the Americans and the Westerners are looking for an “interim agreement” so that the next U.S. administration could violate it easily. “Due to this distrust, no foreign government will be willing to invest in Iran because foreign investors’ future is not guaranteed, so the guarantee of the future of the agreements must be given by the other side in the negotiations to resolve the issue,” Jokar remarked.

'Iran professional in its approach toward negotiations’

Mahmoud Abbaszadeh Meshkini, another prominent parliamentarian who serves as the Parliament National Security and Foreign Policy Committee, said Iran will most likely interact with the countries that have made their relations with Iran subject to a return to the JCPOA.

“The Islamic Republic knows the correct rule and the principled method of relations with the world and is compatible with any country. Tehran treats all countries according to the kind of behavior it sees.”

He added that friendship, reconciliation and fight have different rules.

“The Iranian nation has proved that it knows all these rules well and gives good lessons to countries that want to break the rules of the game,” the legislator emphasized.

The parliamentary committee spokesman said Iran is engaged in the negotiations to achieve its rights and release it frozen money.

“In some cases, we have achieved results and we will continue this path with different countries,” Abbaszadeh Meshkini emphasized.

Stressing that Iran is not dependent on any power, the parliamentarian noted, “While facing severe sanctions, we have a growing volume of economic exchanges with neighboring countries and we have a good economy and we are prominent in some areas in the region and most projects are actively running. I believe that what we have gained is much more than what we have lost.”

‘IAEA resolution is undiplomatic’

Another legislator, Hossein Nooshabadi, pointed to the Iranian foreign minister's phone call with the UN Secretary General regarding the IAEA Board of Governors resolution, saying, “It was not logical to issue a resolution against Iran, and this action is considered undiplomatic.”

Stating that the resolution will make the Vienna negotiations more complex and the prospect gloomy, Nooshabadi underlined that Iran was and is determined to resolve international issues, including the nuclear issue, through diplomacy.

“Unfortunately, the issuance of the resolution was against the path of diplomacy and is in line with bringing the political and diplomatic efforts of the JCPOA signatories to a stalemate,” noted Nooshabadi, who sits on the Parliament National Security and Foreign policy Committee.

He then went on to say that Iran is the only country that “fully” cooperates with the IAEA.

“In any case, Iran still believes in dialogue, negotiation and finding political solutions to resolve existing issues and disputes, and we emphasize this,” he said, adding that the foreign minister also spoke with the UN Secretary General in line with Tehran’s principled policy.

Responding to a question that after the censure resolution was adopted diplomats from certain countries started consultation with Iran to continue the negotiations, Nooshabadi stated, “This kind of behavior is unprecedented and they are seeking to gain concessions through exercising pressure.”

With these behaviors, they try to distort the international mindset towards Iran, “but the world is aware of the peaceful actions of the Islamic Republic,” he remarked.

“The world knows that Tehran is a pioneer in the negotiations, and it is the Western and American sides that do not let the work end and a desirable agreement would be reached,” the parliamentarian underlined.

Concluding his remarks, the MP noted that Iran has said from the beginning that it is looking for a “win-win” agreement to ensure the interests of the world and the region.

“We hope that the behavior of the negotiators will not jeopardize the fruitful nuclear deal which would bring peace and stability, as well as global security, because they are the founders of everything that happens in the world. Iran is not a belligerent and domineering country; we just want our rights to be respected in order for us to act within the international framework and norms.”



