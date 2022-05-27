Amir Abdollahian elaborates on Iran’s priorities in meeting with ex-Norwegian FM

TEHRAN — Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian met with Borge Brende, the former Norwegian foreign minister, on Thursday on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Davos.

In the meeting, Abdollahian pointed to the importance of economic diplomacy in Iran’s foreign policy and elaborated on some of Iran’s priorities.

Recalling Iran’s excellent capacities in the terms of regional and international transportation, as well as oil and gas industries, he said expanding cooperation and trade with neighboring countries is a priority for the Islamic Republic.

The foreign minister also referred to the need to rebuild the global economy after the Covid-19 pandemic and called the initiative of Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi at the summit of gas exporting countries in Qatar, entitled “Gas for the Reconstruction of the World Economy in the post-Covid Period”, effective in this regard.

He then expressed Iran’s readiness for mutual cooperation with the World Economic Forum to identify the potential of this initiative.

Welcoming Iran's economic diplomacy, especially its policy of close interactions with neighbors, Brende also pointed to the interest of Persian Gulf officials in the Davos summit to expand economic cooperation with Iran.

The World Economic Forum is ready to consider the foreign minister's proposals, the former Norwegian foreign minister remarked.

He also expressed hope that the Vienna talks aimed at reviving the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) would reach the desired result and provide the ground for using Iran's capabilities in reviving the regional and world economy more than before.

