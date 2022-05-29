Iran’s ambassador to Moscow holds talks with Amir Abdollahian

TEHRAN- The Iranian Ambassador to Moscow presented a report on Saturday to Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian about the holding of a joint economic cooperation commission meeting between Iran and Russia as well as efforts to strengthen relations between the two sides.

Ambassador Kazem Jalali, who was in Tehran at the time while Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Russian side of the Joint Economic Cooperation Commission visited Iran, briefed Amir Abdollahian on the joint commission and the growing relations between the Islamic Republic of Iran and the Russian Federation.

Amir Abdollahian stressed the significance of bilateral cooperation in many political, economic, and cultural spheres and offered the appropriate suggestions to follow through on the agreements signed within the framework of the two nations' Joint Commission for Economic Cooperation.

Referring to the positive outcomes of bilateral cooperation, Iran's ambassador stated that Tehran-Moscow cooperation in the region has resulted in regional security and stability, and the two countries closely cooperate in resolving regional crises, which has a positive impact on regional interactions.

