Iran’s top Hajj official arrives in Saudi Arabia

TEHRAN – Sadeq Hosseini, the head of Iran’s Hajj and Pilgrimage Organization, arrived in the Saudi holy city of Medina on Friday to closely oversee the executive procedures for Iranian pilgrims.

He was received at the airport by some officials of the Saudi Ministry of Hajj and Umrah and a group of directors of the Iranian Hajj Committee, Al Alam reported.

The head of the organization is scheduled to closely supervise the affairs and follow up on matters related to pilgrims.

This year, 39,600 Iranian pilgrims will perform Hajj. The first batch of Hajj pilgrims from Iran left the country on Sunday through Tehran’s Imam Khomeini International Airport.

This year’s Hajj comes after a two-year interruption brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic. It also comes against a backdrop of diplomatic talks between Iran and Saudi Arabia that facilitated the Hajj for Iranian citizens.

After a two-year shutdown of the Hajj pilgrimage due to the coronavirus pandemic, Iranian pilgrims began setting off their religious journey to Saudi Arabia to perform Hajj, an annual Islamic ritual featuring Muslims from around the world descending on the holy Saudi city of Mecca.

Prior to the Iranian pilgrims starting their journey to perform the 2022 Hajj pilgrimage, Ayatollah Khamenei met with a number of officials in charge of Hajj. He addressed a number of issues pertaining to Hajj and its rituals as well as international relations.

The Leader expressed satisfaction with the easing of corona-related restrictions on performing Hajj. “This was great news that after 2 years, God reopened the door for Hajj. This is a divine invitation opening the way to the Hajj pilgrims. This is not a favor from anyone; it is God’s acceptance of the respected pilgrims and your enthusiasm. God willing, you will have a good Hajj,” he said, according to a readout put out by the khamenei.ir.

Ayatollah Khamenei described Hajj as a way of strengthening coexistence. “What are mankind’s problems in the world now? That they don’t know how to coexist, and they act aggressively toward each other. Hajj teaches coexistence. In Hajj people who don’t know each other and who are coming from different cultures coexist in peace,” he said, adding, “Much of the world’s miseries and problems are the result of aristocratic lifestyles and luxurious living. A great part of the world’s wealth is being spent on such things everywhere. Hajj teaches you to have a simple lifestyle.”