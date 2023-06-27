Supreme Leader’s website launches special page for hajj

TEHRAN –The website of Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei has launched a new page to enlighten the faithful about the annual Islamic pilgrimage of hajj.

This page will feature news related to Hajj and statements made by Ayatollah Khamenei regarding the pilgrimage. A official website includes several sections, such as articles, videos, quotes, and infographics.

Ayatollah Khamenei has always emphasized the importance of Hajj and sees it as an opportunity to bring Muslims closer together and unite against oppression.

This site can be accessed at the following address

https://english.khamenei.ir/hajj-special-page/