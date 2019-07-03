Leader: Saudi Arabia tasked to provide security for Hajj pilgrims

TEHRAN – Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said on Wednesday that Saudi Arabia is obliged to guarantee the security of the Hajj pilgrims and observe their dignity.

“The Saudi government has the heavy duty to provide security for pilgrims… and honor the dignity of the Hojaj (hajj pilgrims),” the Leader told Iranians officials involved in Hajj affairs.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Ayatollah Khamenei said the enemies of the Iranian nation and Islam will finally be forced down to “kneel down”.

PA/PA