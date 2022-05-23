Iranian, Qatari foreign ministers exchange views on phone

TEHRAN- Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdul Rahman Al Thani, Qatar's Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, spoke by phone with Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdullahian late on Sunday to discuss the latest agreement reached between the two countries' leaders during Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani's recent visit to Tehran.

Iran and Qatar's foreign ministers also reviewed the newest concerns surrounding the FIFA World Cup in Qatar, comprehensive ties between Tehran and Doha, and the negotiations in Vienna intended to lift sanctions against Iran.

Amir Abdollahian and his Qatari counterpart underlined the need to continue consultations to address issues on bilateral agenda as well as regional and international issues of mutual interest.