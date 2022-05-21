Iran chief negotiator to brief parliament 

TEHRAN – Iran’s chief nuclear negotiator is going to brief lawmakers on the latest developments in the talks in Vienna over reviving the 2015 nuclear deal.

The top negotiator, Ali Bagheri Kani, will brief lawmakers sitting on the parliament’s National Security and Foreign Policy Committee on Sunday.

The meeting comes amid a stalemate in the Vienna talks that sparked so many speculations in diplomatic circles and prompted the European Union foreign policy chief, Josep Borrell, to call the Iranian Foreign Minister, Hossein Amir Abdollahian.

The call took place on Friday afternoon.

In the conversation, the Iranian foreign minister referred to the recent visit by Enrique Mora, the EU’s coordinator for the nuclear talks, to Tehran and said during his trip, some initiatives were reviewed, according to the Iranian Foreign Ministry.

Amir Abdollahian pointed to the seriousness of the Islamic Republic of Iran about reaching a strong and lasting deal in Vienna, saying Tehran has the goodwill and necessary determination to reach an agreement.

The top Iranian diplomat also thanked Borrell and Mora for their constructive efforts in this regard.

Amir Abdollahian in other comments spoke about the Ukraine crisis and said Iran has always underlined that it is opposed to use of war, including in Ukraine.

During the telephone conversation, the EU foreign policy chief put emphasis on Iran’s initiatives during the Vienna talks, saying, “We are now on a new path of continuing dialog and focusing on solutions”.

Borrell added, “We are determined to continue our efforts in constant touch with Tehran and Washington to bring their views closer together.”

Borrel then said he is optimistic about reaching a good deal.

Meanwhile, there are growing calls for the parliament to take on a proactive role in the Vienna talks. Mahmoud Abbas Zadeh Meshkini, the spokesman for the National Security and Foreign Policy Committee, said on Saturday that parliament should make a decision on the Vienna talks. “The Islamic Consultative Assembly should take on a proactive role in the issue of negotiations and [reaching] a good agreement,” he told the Asr Iran news website.



