Iran’s chief negotiator visits Norway

TEHRAN— Ali Bagheri Kani, Iran’s Deputy Foreign Minister for Political Affairs and top negotiator at the Vienna talks visited Norway on Tuesday.

“Today, I departed for Oslo in continuation of recent regional and international consultations. Serious talks over bilateral, regional and international issues are on the agenda of this trip. We stress development of relations between Iran and Norway along with our efforts to secure [our] national interests including the removal of illegal sanctions,” he said on Twitter.

In this regard, Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh said the trip is significant as the ongoing negotiations in Vienna to remove the U.S. sanctions on Iran is also on the agenda.

“It is a bilateral trip to Norway, with regional and international issues, as well as bilateral issues and issues related to the Vienna talks (are on the agenda),” the spokesman said on Tuesday during his weekly briefing.

