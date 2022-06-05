Iran and Norway continue political consultations

TEHRAN — The 10th round of political consultations was held between Iran and Norway during a trip to Oslo by Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister for Political Affairs, Ali Bagheri Kani.

The event on Friday was jointly chaired by Bagheri Kani and Norwegian Deputy Foreign Minister Henrik Thune.

Following the talks, the two sides signed a memorandum of understanding on political consultations between the two countries.

During the meeting, the Iranian and Norwegian officials exchanged views on a variety of bilateral, regional and international issues.

Bagheri Kani, who also acts as Iran’s top negotiator at the Vienna talks, visited Norway on Tuesday.

“Today, I departed for Oslo in continuation of recent regional and international consultations. Serious talks over bilateral, regional and international issues are on the agenda of this trip. We stress development of relations between Iran and Norway along with our efforts to secure [our] national interests including the removal of illegal sanctions,” he said on Twitter.

In this regard, Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh said the trip is significant as the ongoing negotiations in Vienna to remove the U.S. sanctions on Iran is also on the agenda.

“It is a bilateral trip to Norway, with regional and international issues, as well as bilateral issues and issues related to the Vienna talks (are on the agenda),” the spokesman said on Tuesday during his weekly briefing.

