Iran FM talks to EU foreign policy chief as top negotiator returns to Vienna

TEHRAN – Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian spoke over the phone with the High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy and chief coordinator of the Vienna talks, Josep Borrell.

In this call, the two sides discussed the latest state of the negotiations in Vienna over the 2015 Iran nuclear deal, officially known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

Borrell reviewed the latest developments in the Vienna talks. He then described the crisis in Ukraine as having serious consequences for the world and European politics.

The EU foreign policy chief outlined efforts by all parties to the negotiations, stressing that the Vienna talks have reached a critical stage and require serious decisions by all sides, according to the Iranian foreign ministry.

In this telephone conversation, Amir Abdollahian also praised the efforts of Josef Borrell, the EU foreign policy chief and coordinator of the talks, as well as Enrique Mora, the EU's chief negotiator in Vienna.

He also underlined that the Islamic Republic of Iran's definite choice is to not cross its red lines.

Referring to Iran’s readiness to reach a good agreement with the P4+1 group of countries, he stressed the need for a political decision by the other side.

Amir Abdollahian added that Iran seeks a good agreement, but within the framework of its national interests and in line with its red lines in the negotiations. The Iranian foreign minister also called for a political solution to the Ukraine crisis.

Amir Abdollahian and the EU foreign policy chief and coordinator of the Vienna talks also agreed that the negotiations have reached a critical stage and that all parties have completed most of the process well.

In the end, Amir Abdollahian added that the remaining important issues can be resolved and a final agreement can be reached if a realistic approach is taken by the West.

Following his phone conversation with Borrel, the Iranian foreign minister said on Twitter that Iran is “seriously” reviewing a draft deal produced by way of Vienna talks.

Seriously reviewing draft of the agreement.

“Had a phone call with @)JosepBorrellF today, & Mr Bagheri is in contact w Mr Mora. All trying to reach a good deal. Our red lines are made clear to western parties. Ready to immediately conclude a good deal, should they show real will,” Amir Abdollahian said.

The conversation between Amir Abdollahian and Borrel came at a time when Iran and its negotiating partners in Vienna are making arrangements for resuming the talks after a short break intended to make consultations in capitals.

Iran’s lead negotiator, Ali Bagheri Kani, is planning to return to Vienna on Sunday night, according to Iranian press reports.

Nour News, a website close to Iran’s Supreme National Security Council, said Bagheri Kani will return to Vienna with a “specific agenda” aimed at resolving the remaining problems which have posed significant challenges to reaching a deal.

The Supreme Council also convened a meeting to discuss the latest developments in the Vienna talks.