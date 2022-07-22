Iran, Qatar FMs hold talks on JCPOA 

TEHRAN – The foreign ministers of Iran and Qatar held telephone conversations on Thursday and Friday about the latest developments surrounding the indirect talks between Iran and the United States over a possible revival of the 2015 nuclear deal, officially known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

During the Thursday conversation with Qatari’s Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammad bin Abdul Rahman Al Thani, Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian insisted that Tehran is determined to reach a “good, robust and lasting” deal and underlined that it is necessary that the U.S. avoid making excessive demands, the Iranian foreign ministry said.

Amir Abdollahian also urged the other side to act realistically to resurrect the agreement.

Qatar hosted indirect talks between Iran and the U.S. on June 28-29. The talks were mediated by European Union envoy Enrique Mora, who shuttle between the American and Iranian sides.

According to thepeninsulaqatar.com, Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed also received a phone call from Amir Abdollahian on Friday.

They reviewed developments in nuclear negotiations, in addition to the latest regional developments and a number of issues of common interest.

Qatar’s chief diplomat, during the call, said his country seeks to support the parties to the talks to revive the nuclear deal to reach a fair agreement for all, taking into account the concerns of all parties.



