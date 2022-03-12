Qatari and Iranian foreign ministers share views on Vienna talks

TEHRAN – Qatar’s Foreign Minister Mohammed bin Abdul Rahman Al Thani held phone talks late on Saturday with his Iranian counterpart Hossein Amir Abdollahian about the latest developments surrounding the Vienna talks aimed at reviving the 2015 nuclear deal, the Iranian Foreign Ministry said.

The Qatari and Iranian foreign ministers had also spoken on phone 10 days ago.

The telephone conversation took place one day after European Union foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said the Vienna talks have been paused due to “external factors”.

“A pause in #ViennaTalks is needed, due to external factors. A final text is essentially ready and on the table. As coordinator, I will, with my team, continue to be in touch with all #JCPOA participants and the U.S. to overcome the current situation and to close the agreement,” Borrell wrote on his Twitter account.

The EU’s chief diplomat refused to specify external factors.