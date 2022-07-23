FM insists Tehran seeks peaceful solution to Ukraine conflict

TEHRAN - In a phone conversation with his Hungarian counterpart Peter Szijjarto late on Friday, Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian reiterated that Iran supports concentrating on a diplomatic solution to spell the end of the Ukraine war.

The escalating conflict in Ukraine, the development of bilateral ties, and a few other global problems of shared concern were the main topics of conversation between the two foreign ministers.

Referring to the achievements of his Hungarian counterpart's visit to Tehran and the agreements made, the Iranian foreign minister assured him that Hungary is a priority for the Islamic Republic of Iran.

Amir Abdollahian expressed enthusiasm over the growing economic and trade links between the two nations and said that the next meeting of the Iran-Hungary Joint Economic Commission might offer a suitable way to expedite this process.

He mentioned the advancements made by Iran in a number of scientific and technological areas, such as peaceful nuclear technology and its various applications in generating electricity as well as various agricultural and industrial activities and medicine. He also expressed Iran's readiness to ramp up its scientific and academic cooperation with Hungary.

The top Iranian diplomat clarified that Tehran is determined to maintain its nuclear achievements but Tehran favors reaching a good, long-lasting, and significant agreement with its negotiating partners through EU mediation in the hopes that the American side will also approach the situation rationally to facilitate a quick return of all parties to the 2015 nuclear agreement.

For his part, Szijjarto also stressed that Budapest supports development of comprehensive cooperation with Tehran and has consistently backed Iran's impartial stance toward international affairs.

Both Iranian and Hungarian foreign ministers also agreed that the planned Iran-Hungary Joint Economic Commission will play a significant role in advancing bilateral relations, and that official visits to each other's capitals will also be beneficial.

