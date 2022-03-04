Western rush in Vienna won’t prompt Iran to cross red lines: FM

TEHRAN – Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian underlined on Friday that Tehran wants a good and immediate deal in Vienna but Western rush for a deal won’t cause it to cross its red lines.

Amir Abdollahian made the remarks in a telephone conversation with European Union’s chief diplomat Josep Borrell.

During the phone talks, Borrell said that the demands Iran had at Vienna talks have been mostly incorporated in the deal being hammered out in the Austrian capital.

Amir Abdollahian and Borrell discussed the Vienna talks that aim to get anti-Iran sanctions lifted.

“We believe that Iran’s demands have been mostly met in the future agreement,” Borrell said.

Borrel added that he, as the coordinator of the talks between Iran and the P4+1 group, would like to declare that the negotiations are making progress and headed for a final deal.

Amir Abdollahian also thanked the high coordinator of the EU in the Vienna talks. He said Iran is ready for finalizing a good and immediate deal.

Amir Abdollahian however noted that the rush on the part of the Western side will not cause Iran to cross its red lines, according to the Iranian foreign ministry.

The Iranian foreign minister also welcomed a finalization of the agreement as soon as possible. He added that the prerequisite for the presence of foreign ministers and the announcement of a final deal is contingent upon respecting the red lines of Iran, including effective economic guarantees.

Amir Abdollahian noted that top Iranian negotiator Ali Bagheri and senior experts of the Islamic Republic of Iran will remain in Vienna for active consultations with all delegations and that the Iranian negotiating team will seriously continue efforts to reach a final and good agreement.

The top Iranian diplomat also said he is ready to fly to Vienna once the Western parties accept the remaining red lines declared by the Islamic Republic of Iran.