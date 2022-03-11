Iran FM, EU foreign policy chief discuss Vienna talks

TEHRAN – Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian and EU foreign policy chief and senior coordinator of the Vienna talks Josep Borrell have held talks over the latest results and the trend of the Vienna talks to remove anti-Iran sanctions as well as some other international issues of mutual interest including the Ukraine crisis.

In the phone call, Borrell said the negotiations are at a critical juncture and now the U.S. and Iran must show more flexibility in their message exchanges and must try to overcome the time limit, according to the Iranian Foreign Ministry.

Borrell said that economic guarantees are important for Iran and the EU supports this, adding, “You and we will continue our efforts to reach a deal because we have come a long way. You Iranians are tough and highly capable negotiators.” The Iranian foreign minister, for his part, thanked the EU foreign policy chief for his efforts and the progress made so far. Amir Abdollahian said, “If all sides behave realistically, we are still close to reaching a good and robust deal.”

The foreign minister of Iran underlined that the making of new demands by the U.S. has no logical justification and this is at odds with the country’s stance on swiftly reaching an agreement.

Amir Abdollahian added that the main issues and sanctions removal must not be affected by the excessive demands on the part of the U.S.

The top Iranian diplomat also said the U.S. cannot convey a new and different message to the Iranian negotiating team through the coordinator under the pretext of being under the pressure of the American public opinion. “If the U.S. faces a problem in terms of public opinion, I should say that we also face the problem of public opinion in Iran [and] they are monitoring the developments very closely and carefully and seek answers from the government and demand it get the sanctions lifted and preserve a highly peaceful nuclear energy.”

Amir Abdollahian also underscored that the issues related to Iran’s national heroes are non-negotiable.

Elsewhere in his comments, the Iranian foreign minister outlined the principled position of the Islamic Republic of Iran regarding the Ukraine crisis. He emphasized, “We believe, while considering the UN Charter, that the root-cause of this crisis must be addressed so that lasting stability and security are established in the region through halting the war and focusing on political solutions.”

The Iranian foreign minister described his conversation with the EU foreign policy chief as “productive.”

“Had a productive conversation w @JosepBorrellF today. Efforts to reach a good & durable agreement continue; it is within reach if US acts realistically & consistently. No single party can determine end result; a joint endeavor is needed. Reason should prevail,” he said on Twitter.

The talks in Vienna over reviving Iran’s nuclear deal have been approaching their end after months of painstaking negotiations. Only a few issues remain unresolved which requires political decisions on the part of the United States. Ali Shamkhani, secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council, said the United States is not interested in making a strong deal.

“US approach to Iran's principled demands, coupled with its unreasonable offers and unjustified pressure to hastily reach an agreement, show that US isn't interested in a strong deal that would satisfy both parties. Absent US political decision, the talks get knottier by the hour,” the top security official said on Twitter.

A group of Iranian lawmakers has urged Iranian negotiators in Vienna to secure demands that the United States won’t quit the 2015 nuclear deal again in case it is revived.

The lawmakers urged the negotiating team in the talks with the P4+1 group of countries in Vienna to protect the fundamental elements of the country’s nuclear program as the “strongest guarantee” that the United States will never repeat the violation of its obligations as per the landmark 2015 Iran deal, Press TV reported.