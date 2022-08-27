U.S., Europe have no option but to accept JCPOA: assistant

TEHRAN – An assistant to the Iranian president has said that the United States and Europe have no other option but to accept the 2015 Iran nuclear deal.

The assistant, Mohsen Rezaei, considered that economic pressure on Iran is the last bullet for America and Europe, saying, “At the current stage, the American and European side has no choice but to accept the nuclear agreement.”

Talks in Vienna over reviving the 2015 Iran nuclear deal, officially known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), started in April 2021 and are now in the final stage.

Rezaei said Iran is currently implementing a unified foreign policy from the highest level in the country, and the government, parliament and judiciary are adopting the same policy as the Leader of the Islamic Revolution, according to Al Alam.

“This is why we are witnessing successes in the foreign policy of the Islamic Republic in recent months,” he added.

He continued, “The foreign policy of the Raisi administration uses all the capabilities of foreign relations, adopts a balanced policy, and communicates with all countries within the framework of the government's policies and interests.”

Rezaei referred to the conspiracies of the enemies against the Iranian government since the beginning of the victory of the Islamic Revolution, and said, “70 percent of society is unaware of the plots of the enemies and the forces of arrogance in the early years of the victory of the revolution, from the bombing of the office of the Islamic Republic Party to the explosion of the Prime Minister’s office that led to the martyrdom of Ayatollah Beheshti, Rajai, Bahonar and many government officials who were servants of the Islamic Revolution.”

The EU submitted its “final” proposal on the Vienna talks to Iran more than two weeks ago. Iran responded to the proposal after a week. The Iranian response was immediately relayed to the U.S. and the U.S. submitted its response on Wednesday.

Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Nasser Kanaani said the country on Wednesday afternoon received the US’s response to Tehran’s proposals aimed at resolving remaining issues during the sanctions removal talks from the EU’s coordinator of the Vienna negotiations.

Kanaani added that the Islamic Republic of Iran has started carefully reviewing the US side’s response. The Foreign Ministry spokesman also said the Islamic Republic of Iran will give its response to the EU coordinator after fully studying Washington’s response.

The European Union’s coordinator for the Vienna talks over reviving the 2015 Iran nuclear deal has said that most countries involved in the talks agree with the proposal submitted by the EU.

"Most of them agree, but I still don't have the answer from the United States, which I expect during this week," Borrell, the EU foreign policy chief, said in an interview with Spain's national broadcaster TVE on Tuesday, Press TV reported.

Borrell has described the Iranian response as “reasonable.”

“There was a proposal from me as coordinator of the negotiations saying 'this is the equilibrium we reached, I don't think we can improve it on one side or the other'... and there was a response from Iran that I considered reasonable,” Borrell said, according to Reuters.

Borrell claimed that Iran has asked for a few adjustments to the EU proposal, which has not been made public yet.

The proposal, Borell said, follows 16 months of indirect talks between Iran and the United States, with the EU shuttling between the parties.

Iran is currently studying the U.S. response and is expected to give its answer in the coming weeks. Iran has refrained from setting deadlines for its answer.