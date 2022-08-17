Parliament committee members, Supreme National Security Council study EU nuclear text

TEHRAN - Members of the parliamentary Committee for National Security and Foreign Policy held a joint meeting on Tuesday with the Supreme National Security Council (SNSC) to study the draft nuclear text presented by the European Union

MP Jalil Rahimi Jahanabadi wrote on his Twitter account that the meeting lasted for three hours.

The meeting was attended by the SNSC secretary Ali Shamkhani, Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian, Deputy Foreign Minister for Political Affair Mohammad Bagheri Kani, and chief of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) Mohamed Eslami.

In the meeting a complete report about the process of the Vienna talks and the views of EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell, who acts as the coordinator of the JCPOA, coupled with conclusion of Iran’s views of the draft nuclear text were assessed.

Amir Abdollahian, Bagheri Kani, and Eslami provided answers to MPs about the different aspects of the draft text. However, Borrell has said its text is final and it awaits response by Iran and the U.S.

Iran presented its written response to the draft text to the EU on Monday night. The EU confirmed receiving Iran’s response. It also said it had given the text to the American side for study.

Meanwhile Shamkhani was to attend a closed-door session of the parliament on Wednesday for talks on the Vienna nuclear talks.

Foreign Minister Amir Abdollahian and Bagheri Kani, the chief nuclear negotiator, were also to attend the parliamentary session.