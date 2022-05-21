Iran FM talks to EU’s Borrell, insists Tehran committed to reaching robust deal

TEHRAN - In a phone conversation initiated by EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell late on Friday, Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian insisted that Tehran is determined to strike a good, robust, and long-lasting nuclear agreement with the West within the framework of the Vienna talks.

The Vienna talks are intended to lift sanctions on Iran by reviving the 2015 nuclear deal, officially known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

Amir Abdollahian said the continuance of negotiations to lift U.S. sanctions against the Islamic Republic shows Tehran’s desire to negotiate a good, robust, and enduring deal.

Enrique Mora, the European Union's deputy secretary-general for political affairs, recently visited Tehran to help restart the Vienna talks which have been halted since March.

Amir Abdollahian indicated that several measures were discussed during Mora’s visit.

“Tehran has the goodwill to reach an agreement,” he continued, applauding Borrell and Mora's positive efforts.

For his part, Borrell said, “We are now on a new path of continuing the dialogue and focusing on solutions,” referring to the suggestions put up by the Islamic Republic in the Vienna talks.

“We are determined to continue our efforts in the ongoing contact between Tehran and Washington in order to bring the views closer. I hope to achieve a good result,” Borrell pointed out.

During the phone call, Amir Abdollahian also said Iran has always maintained that it opposes any war, including the one in Ukraine.

Iran's senior diplomat stated that Tehran is willing to mediate in the Ukraine conflict and that Tehran supports peace and security.

Borrell also complimented Iran's attempts to resolve the Ukraine situation, saying that Tehran's efforts to bring the parties to negotiations were due to the country’s goodwill.

He added, “Unfortunately, the two sides accuse each other of not having the goodwill to talk, and in such circumstances, it will be difficult to achieve peace.”



