Azeri economy minister calls for expanding ties with Iran

TEHRAN – Azerbaijan’s Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov has underlined the need for the expansion of economic relations with Iran, IRNA reported.

Jabbarov made the remarks in a meeting with visiting Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister for Economic Diplomacy Affairs Mehdi Safari in Baku on Tuesday.

In the meeting, the officials explored ways of promoting trade relations, especially by defining and implementing joint projects.

During his visit to the Republic of Azerbaijan, Safari also met with Shahin Mustafayev, deputy prime minister and chairman of the two countries’ joint economic committee. The official also held talks with his Azeri counterpart Khalaf Aly oghlu Khalafov.

The two sides discussed a variety of issues in the abovementioned meetings including the latest developments in bilateral relations, follow-ups on the agreements reached during Joint Economic Committee meetings, the ongoing projects between the two countries, the reconstruction of Karabakh, and other issues of mutual interest.

Also on Wednesday, Azerbaijan’s ambassador in Tehran said that his country and Iran have proper capacities to raise economic and trade ties.

Ali Alizadeh who traveled to Ardebil Province, northwestern Iran, made the remarks on the sidelines of a meeting with the province’s governor-general.

The ambassador said that Iranian and Azerbaijani businesses have strong ties which could be strengthened by facilitating cross-border exchanges.

He noted that the borders of the Republic of Azerbaijan have been open to Iranians during the pandemic despite limitations in place for other counties.

Alizadeh also said that the flights between the two countries have increased and cross-border travel has become easier for citizens of both countries, further reinforcing health tourism.

EF/MA

Photo: Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Mehdi Safari (R) and Azerbaijan’s Economy Minister Mikayil Jabbarov